ALERT: Irma shifts

This is a first look at the stories making headlines now including Irma.

HURRICANE IRMA. Since our last update at 11 p.m. last night, Hurricane Irma's path has shifted west, taking the Charlotte area out of the cone of uncertainty. We're going to be getting brand new data right at 5 a.m. which will give us another look at the path and its strength. Make sure you have your TVs on by then.

Overnight, the category 5 storm battered the Turks and Caicos Islands. Florida is in its sights next. Our reporters spoke with residents fleeing Florida. They'll tell us about the horrible traffic they were in for hours trying to flee the state.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is trying to help fleeing residents in a big way. WBTV's Micah Smith is at the track. She will have a live report on the track opening one of its campgrounds for evacuees who want to stay there.

A Huntersville woman is charged with murder - after a man died from using fentanyl. We'll tell you what officials discovered on Facebook that led them to an arrest.

We have the test results that show how your children did last school year in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. Some educators say they're disappointed with the numbers.

