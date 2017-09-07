VIDEO: Red Cross offers tips on hurricane preparedness kits - | WBTV Charlotte

(John Sparks | WBTV) (John Sparks | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

As many across the WBTV viewing area prepare for possible severe weather, the local American Red Cross is offering tips for how to create the best “hurricane preparedness kit” for families.

Red Cross officials say it is best to pack items in a large plastic tub, and when purchasing the items for this type of storm, plan for three days. Below are recommended items for the kit:

  • 1 gallon of water, per person (or pet), per day
  • Nonperishable and canned food
  • Can opener
  • Food for pets
  • Flashlight
  • Batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Disaster radio
  • Personal hygiene items
  • Blanket
  • Cash
  • Personal medications
  • Contact card

For more information, visit www.redcross.org\prepare.

