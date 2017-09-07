VIDEO: Red Cross offers tips on hurricane preparedness kits

As many across the WBTV viewing area prepare for possible severe weather, the local American Red Cross is offering tips for how to create the best “hurricane preparedness kit” for families.

Red Cross officials say it is best to pack items in a large plastic tub, and when purchasing the items for this type of storm, plan for three days. Below are recommended items for the kit:

1 gallon of water, per person (or pet), per day

Nonperishable and canned food

Can opener

Food for pets

Flashlight

Batteries

First aid kit

Disaster radio

Personal hygiene items

Blanket

Cash

Personal medications

Contact card

For more information, visit www.redcross.org\prepare.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All right reserved.