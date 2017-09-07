BLOG: Significant changes on Irma's possible effect on the Carolinas

Wind: 175mph

Pressure: 922mb

Movement: WNW 16mph

There have been some fairly significant changes to the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center on Irma's track and intensity forecast.

Basically, the whole track has shifted slightly west, and the current intensity forecast now keeps Irma a Category 1 hurricane through Tuesday morning, right over the mountains of southwestern North Carolina.

This appears to follow the trend of the afternoon computer model guidance and several other ensembles, which have also shifted to the west. So what does this mean for our local impacts?

First off, if this path were to verify, it would be a better scenario for the Carolina coasts, as they would avoid a direct hit/landfall of the center of the (potential major) hurricane. Instead, Irma would stay over Florida, never re-emerging over water, and run right up the Florida peninsula.

With spending more time over land and less over water, this would mean a weaker storm for the Carolinas, with a rapid weakening from a category 4 over Florida to a Category 1 over Georgia.

For the interior Carolinas (the WBTV viewing area) this would also be a better set-up for us as well. We've been telling you how a track just to the west of Charlotte would be a worst-case scenario for us in terms of wind, rain, and tornadoes. But, this is only true to a certain extent. If the center tracks too far to the west (150-200 miles as opposed to say 50) we become further removed from the center of the storm, and in turn the most extreme rain and wind.

Now we caution that the storm is still several days away and, as Al Conklin explains here, the margin of error at day five can be over 200 miles. So instead of getting hung up on the center track line, we'll continue to pay attention to the trends in the models.

If this westward shift continues over the next several runs, it will continue to give us more confidence. Stay tuned and keep track of everything Irma at our Full Coverage Hurricane page here.

