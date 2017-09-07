77-year-old Irma evacuee from FL missing in Lancaster Co, needs medication

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man from Florida who is in Lancaster to escape Hurricane Irma.

John D. DePasquale, 77, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at the home of relatives on the 1000 block of Truman Drive, Sun City, in Indian Land. He left alone driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander with Florida plate Y4VMQ.

Officials say DePasquale suffers from dementia and requires several medications he does not have with him. They say he commented about going to Connecticut, where he used to live.

DePasquale is described as a white male, 6' tall and 240 lbs. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was wearing gray shorts, a gray golf shirt and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees DePasquale or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call the sheriff's office at 803-283-3388 or 911.

