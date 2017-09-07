Sept Day 7: Chiara's wig

Sept Day 7: A real hair wig is up for grabs!

The wig is being donated from one of our #MollysKids and is coming from Switzerland. I have it in my hands right now. Chiara is the only international child we’ve ever featured – usually we keep all stories about local kids in the Carolinas, but Chiara was (and still is!) good friends with Maddie Gardner.

Maddie was my apprentice two years ago. During her internship, she asked if she could write about her friend battling cancer who is half-a-world away.

It was an awesome thought and article. You can read that post from 2015 here.

Ever since being featured, Chiara has been following along.

She reads these #MollysKids stories. She understands.

Chiara is now in remission. She asked Maddie if she could give her beautiful wig to another deserving child. She mailed it Maddie, who then mailed it to me.

The wig arrived in the mail last week.

The wig is well past shoulder-length. I haven't removed the netting but can tell you it feels really, really soft. Chiara wore it when she was 16-years-old and says it’s a small adult size.

Chiara also messaged from Switzerland to say that because it’s real hair, you can wash, hair dry and style it as desired.

Feel free to spread the word. If you’re interested, email me directly. Only serious requests please. Again, email is best.

Thank you Chiara. Thank you Maddie.

#MollysKids helping #MollysKids. (Isn’t this cool??)

-Molly

#SeptDay7

