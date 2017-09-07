Cleveland Co Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees before Hurricane Irma

An animal shelter in Cleveland County has waived all of their adoption fees before the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

According to Tripp Bowling with the Cleveland County Animal Control, the Cleveland County Animal Shelter is waiving their adoption fees throughout the next week to try and "get as many animals as possible out of the shelter."

Vaccines and microchips fees are waived, Bowling said. The fees associated to spaying and neutering were also waived.

It's currently free to adopt an animal from the shelter, according to Bowling.

The shelter will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, the shelter is expected to be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"The shelter is not designed for events like Irma, so it would be better for an animal to ride out the storm in a home rather than in a shelter," Bowling said.

Two cats and a dog have been adopted since the fees were waived, according to Bowling.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.