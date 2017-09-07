Charlotte Motor Speedway opening campground to Irma evacuees

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is opening its Rock City Campground to evacuees fleeing Hurricane Irma.

The campground will open for evacuees beginning Friday at 7 a.m. Speedway officials say accommodations will be available "as long as possible prior to potential landfall." Evacuees will have access to bathhouse facilities on the property.

The opening of the campground comes while the Speedway is preparing for the NHRA Carolina Nationals next weekend, Sept. 15-17.

“We are happy to open our doors to help those needing a place to seek shelter during this difficult time,” said Greg Walter, the executive vice president of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We look forward to show them the hospitality for which we’re known and they deserve. We are fortunate to have camping available to accommodate both hurricane evacuees and the drag racing fans who will join us next week.”

Evacuees should access the campground off of Bruton Smith Boulevard through entrance Z. They should check in at the ticket office on the second floor of Smith Tower at the speedway’s main entrance, starting as early as Friday morning.

After-hour arrivals will be handled by Charlotte Motor Speedway security.

