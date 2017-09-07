Man accused of posing as real estate agent, facing multiple fraud charges

A man was arrested after he reportedly posed as a real estate agent online and scammed people out of money.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 30-year-old Michael Wilfong reportedly presented himself as a certified real estate broker on social media and would befriend his victims. Wilfong would allegedly tell his victims that he could help them find homes for rent.

Police say Wilfong would then receive money from his victims as a down payment but "did not have legal authority to act as an agent and is not a licensed realtor or broker."

Wilfong was charged with four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, police said.

CMPD released this statement Thursday:

"The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking any additional victims who may have met with Michael Wilfong and given him money as a down payment for a home to call 704-336-7600 or their local law enforcement agency to file a report."

If you have any information about these cases, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

