Hickory man found guilty on rape, sexual assault charges

A Hickory man was found guilty Wednesday on multiple sexual assault charges that occurred at a motel in Catawba County.

According to the district attorney, 32-year-old Michael Christopher Weaver was found guilty of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree sexual offense, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, communicating threats and four counts of intimidating a witness.

Court officials say Weaver was staying at the Lowman's Motel in Burke County on Jan. 30, 2016 with a woman in her 30s. Weaver became angry and attacked the female victim with a wooden stick, the DA said. Weaver then sexually assaulted the victim and beat her, according to court officials.

The DA says Weaver "kept the victim in the room overnight before taking her to a hospital the next day."

The victim was hospitalized for an "extended period of time," according to court officials.

Weaver was sentenced to 44 to 59 years in prison.

