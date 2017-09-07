Man wanted in robbery of east Charlotte business

A man is wanted for robbing an east Charlotte business Saturday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man went into the Fish House in the 6000 The Plaza around 5 p.m., said he had a gun and robbed the place. The man then ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is described being around 5'10" with an average build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

