Loaded gun found in man's carry-on bag at Charlotte Douglas

A man accused of carrying a loaded gun at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Thursday was arrested.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man was stopped by TSA officers with a loaded .99 handgun around 8 a.m. at checkpoint E.

The firearm was detected in the man's carry-on bag on the X-ray machine, TSA officials say.

The passenger was questioned, arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on airport property.

TSA officers say they have detected 39 firearms at CLT checkpoint this year. Last year, TSA found 54 firearms.

The name of the man arrested was not released.

