Two men accused of credit card fraud in Rowan County

Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with financial card fraud in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Elio Arturo Rodriguez Mendez and 35-year-old Jean Jesus Rodriguez Silva are accused of obtaining people's financial card information from credit card skimmers that were placed on gas pumps. The two men then allegedly record the victim's information when the victim swipes their card.

Deputies say Mendez and Silva were seen making purchases with a victim's bank information at the Walmart in Kannapolis on August 26. The next day, the pair were reportedly seen making "unauthorized purchases" at the Rushco on East Innes Street, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies believe the two men are involved in another fraud case and were allegedly seen making ATM withdrawals with a person's bank information at the Country Cupboard on Statesville Boulevard.

Security video from the Country Cupboard showed Mendez and Silva leaving the scene in a "newer" model, silver colored Toyota Tundra. The vehicle is a four-door pickup truck and appeared to have a trailer hitch, deputies say.

Mendez and Silva were both taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and placed under a $1,000,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

Deputies say additional charges are possible.

If you have any information about these crimes, you're asked to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

