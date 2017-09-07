USPS offering up to $50,000 reward for info in mail carrier shooting

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the shooting of a mail carrier in southwest Charlotte last week.

The postal worker, identified as Edward McDaniel, was seriously injured after being shot in the 3600 block of Archer Avenue around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday.

PREVIOUS: Mail carrier shot in southwest Charlotte, seriously injured

A spokesman for the postal service said Thursday that McDaniel is recovering and faces a long rehab and multiple surgeries. The postal service is working closely with federal agencies and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in the case.

Police say McDaniel was working when he got into an argument with an unknown person and was shot multiple times.

McDaniel's son, Jeff McDaniel, pleaded with the public Thursday for anyone with information to come forward.

He described his father as a wonderful grandfather who loved Charlotte. "My father was gunned down in a senseless act of violence," Jeff McDaniel said. "Imagine yourself in this situation."

McDaniel was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the shooting.

No one has been arrested.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

"If you saw something, please say something," Jeff McDaniel asks.

