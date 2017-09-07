Woman facing murder charges after man dies of 'fentanyl toxicity' in Huntersville

A woman is facing murder charges after a man died of "fentanyl toxicity" in Huntersville in May, police announced Thursday, following an extensive three-month investigation.

Huntersville police say they were called to assist MEDIC at a home on Dallas Street on May 29, where they found 24-year-old Billy Ray Bullabough. He went to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say Bullabough purchased illegal narcotics from 39-year-old Amanda Leigh Allen. On June 8, Allen was charged with several unrelated drug offenses.

"Autopsy results received on August 24, 2017 confirmed Billy Bullabough’s cause of death to be 'Fentanyl toxicity,'" police say.

Allen was charged with second-degree murder and other drug offenses for her involvement in Bullabough's death. Allen was additionally charged with sale of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, and sell or deliver schedule II.

"Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. Fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic," Huntersville police say.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.