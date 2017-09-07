Child accidentally shot in Iredell County

A 10-year-old was accidentally shot in Iredell County Thursday morning.

Deputies say the child got the gun from a vehicle and "it went off." It happened on Compton Park Road off of Old Mountain Road.

“Came to find out it was a self-inflicted accidental shooting, and he’s very very lucky," said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. “He has a brother, they’re in a routine of going out early in the morning and taking care of some animals, today for some reason he just went out by himself, ended up getting the gun, somehow the gun discharged.”

The child was grazed across the forehead and suffered minor injuries.

“Luckily it was just a grazing wound," Campbell added, "by the smallest of margins it could have been fatal.”

The boy went to the hospital to be checked out.

