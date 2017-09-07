Gov. Cooper provides update on state's preparations ahead of Irma

Heavy rain, inland wind damage, downed trees and heavy power outages are possible affects North Carolinians will see as a result of Hurricane Irma, state officials said Thursday.

Localized flooding is also a concern for flood-prone areas.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency effective 8 a.m. Thursday ahead of Irma's potential impact on the state. "This storm can impact any part of North Carolina," Cooper said during a Thursday press conference, reminding residents that all 100 counties are under the state of emergency.

Emergency crews are activated in preparation, and staff from FEMA will be joining over the weekend. "We want to get ready for recovery as well as for rescue," Cooper said.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, all lane closures will be suspended so residents and crews can travel without blockages. The National Guard is being activated and search and rescue crews will be brought in.

Price gouging was another concern raised at the press conference.

Cooper explained price gouging as "any price that is unreasonably excessive under the circumstances." Price gouging is to be reported to the Attorney General's office.

As of Thursday morning, the official track takes Irma into the southern tip of Florida near Miami. Beyond that, the official track brings Irma up the eastern coast of Florida and then into the South Carolina coast between Hilton Head and Charleston sometime Monday, meteorologist Chis Larson says.

State officials believe Irma will be tropical storm status by the time it reaches North Carolina.

As for any shelters, emergency management says this will be on a county basis and will be decided individually.

