Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning. 

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Shopton Road, near Beam Road. 

Medic says they took the pedestrian to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. 

Details surrounding how the incident happened have not been released. 

