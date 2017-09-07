Deputies: Catawba County homicide suspect considered 'extremely dangerous'

A man is wanted in the killing of a 36-year-old man in Catawba County late Wednesday night.

Deputies say 36-year-old Tony Ly was killed in the 5300 block of Whitener Road in Hickory around 9:15 p.m.

The suspect, James Vincent Rinkines, is wanted on murder charges in the case. Deputies say Rinkines is with his girlfriend, Rose Shutz, and should be considered "extremely dangerous."

The two are believed to be in a gray 2011 Dodge Avenger with NC license plate number CCV-6158.

Rinkines is described as being around 5'7" and 140 pounds. Shutz is described as a white female around 5'4".

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Huffman at 828-465-8340.

