Catawba County homicide suspect arrested in Baltimore

A man wanted in connection with the killing of a 36-year-old man in Catawba County was arrested Friday.

The suspect, James Vincent Rinkines, was charged with the murder of Tony Ly. Deputies say Rinkines was with his girlfriend, Rose Shutz, who was charged with accessory after the fact.

The two are being held in Maryland.

Ly was killed in the 5300 block of Whitener Road in Hickory around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.