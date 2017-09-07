Irma Latest; State Of Emergency

A state of emergency will go into effect in North Carolina at 8:00 this morning in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. The storm is approaching the mainland of Florida…and will surely impact the Carolinas. Al Conklin, Charlotte’s MOST EXPERIENCED morning meteorologist, is tracking the storm for you and will have complete details.

The latest on Irma: As Hurricane Irma continues to weave its way through the Caribbean, the islands left in its wake are reporting devastating destruction. There are now eight deaths being blamed on the storm. The Bahamas are now bracing for a direct hit from Irma.

Many people here in Charlotte and the Carolinas are already stocking up on supplies as we wait for Irma’s impact. Bottled water supplies are low in some areas.

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Charlotte. We have the details of what happened.

We have details and a complete wrap-up from the Charlotte mayoral debate. The four major candidates debated one another right here on WBTV.

