Man killed, officers involved in northeast Charlotte shooting identified

A man killed in an officer-involved shooting in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night has been identified by police as 29-year-old Ruben Galindo.

Police say Galindo was fatally shot after calling the police to say he had a gun. Galindo was not speaking English when he called the emergency line, police say.

The incident happened at the Hunters Pointe Apartments along the 1900-block of Prospect Drive around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The area is near W. Sugar Creek Road.

The officers involved were identified by police Thursday as officer Courtney Suggs and Officer David Guerra. Suggs and Guerra have both been placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.

According to police, when officers arrived they found an armed man, later identified as Galindo, outside the apartment complex. Officers reportedly told Galindo multiple times to drop the weapon.

Galindo refused to drop the weapon, according to police, and the officers perceived an imminent deadly threat. According to the police chief, at least two police officers fired their weapons and shot the man. He died from his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

According to police, investigators recovered the gun the man was holding during the incident.

As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident.

Suggs has been with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department since Dec. 15, 2014. Guerra has been employed with CMPD since April 29, 2013.

Galindo's family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.