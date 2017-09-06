Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Hurricane Irma’s track could bring it close to the Carolinas. But it’s still days away from the US and Eric Thomas will have the latest from the National Hurricane Center at the top of our late news.

Also tonight, Miami Beach has ordered mandatory evacuations by noon tomorrow. Florida Governor Rick Scott warns Irma is bigger, faster and stronger than Hurricane Andrew of 25 years ago.

With the thought of possible high winds and rain, local stores seem to be running short of bottle water tonight. We’re asking then the store shelves will be re-stocked.

A woman in Cornelius says someone shot her blind pet dog with a BB gun over and over causing a number of injuries. The dog will survive but she wants to make sure her neighbors are aware of someone taking target practice on pets.

There’s a car burglar in southeast Charlotte who broke into 5 cars in one neighborhood recently. Many of the cars were unlocked. One of the cars had keys left in it. The burglar stole that car and went joyriding. He wound up rolling it over in a single car accident. When police arrived, he was gone, but left his blood behind. He was also wearing a Burns Bulldogs football pullover. Two good clues in my Crime Stoppers investigation.

