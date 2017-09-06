Crime Stoppers: Thief breaks into cars, goes on joyride

A car burglar had a busy night on one street in southeast Charlotte recently.

At 2 a.m. on Wills Way, a cul-de-sac near Idlewild and Margaret Wallace roads, a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt appeared on surveillance stalking between two parked cars in a driveway.

He tried the door on a pickup truck. It was unlocked, and he climbed in.

Immediately, police spotted a clue on the surveillance video.

"This suspect is wearing a blue Burns football sweatshirt," said CMPD Detective Tori Roddey.

Burns High is in Lawndale, which is Cleveland County - some 65 miles away.

"Very popular football team and very good football team, so we're hoping this young man possibly played or somebody would recognize him from the area and could call us and give us that tip and give us full identification," the detective said.

After rummaging through the pickup, the thief climbed in the white Pathfinder. In minutes, he's retrieved a woman's brown purse. But, this car burglar's night is far from over. He not only broke into five cars, but police say he stole one and took it on a joyride.

"The majority of cars were unlocked. The vehicle he stole was unlocked and the lady had her extra set of keys in the console. So as he was rummaging through, 'Voila! I got the key, I'll take it.'"

That woman woke up to find her car missing. Two hours earlier, police were called to a single car rollover accident nearby. It was her car. When police arrived the driver was missing, but there was blood left behind.

Can you help police catch this white or Hispanic teen male? Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 and you won't have to leave your name to collect a reward.

