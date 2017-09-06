WBTV's 'Morning Break' hosts talk about Saturday's PurpleStride walk

Morning Break, WBTV’s lifestyle show, which airs weekdays at 9 a.m., just celebrated its first birthday, with many more years of success to come.

On Saturday, WBTV's Morning Break hosts, Kristen Miranda, Coach Lamonte, and Chris Larson, will be cheering on the crowds at PurpleStride, which is the walk to end pancreatic cancer.

We stopped by the set of Morning Break to chat about Saturday's big walk in First Ward Park.

You have until midnight on September 6 to register for the walk. You can register and find more information on PurpleStride here.

