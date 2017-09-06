Search underway for missing Rockingham County man

Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a Rockingham County man who was last seen at his home Monday.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Robert Guy Goodwin was last seen at his home in the 300 block of Norman Farm Road in Summerfield around 4 p.m.

Goodwin was then reported missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies describe Goodwin as a white man, around 190 pounds and approximately 5-foot-9. He has black hair and green eyes.

Goodwin was last seen wearing a black weather coat, a blue shirt, blue jeans, boots and a black colored helmet. Deputies say Goodwin was last seen leaving his home on a 2001 Red Suzucki motorcycle.

If you have any information or know Goodwin's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department at 336-634-3232.

