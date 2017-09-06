Car crashes down 15-foot embankment in Harrisburg - | WBTV Charlotte

Car crashes down 15-foot embankment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were freed after a vehicle they were in crashed down a 15-foot embankment in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, a car went down an embankment and landed in woods in the 8800 block of Rocky River Road. 

The fire department initially tweeted about the incident around 3:24 p.m. Crews initially said two people were pinned in the wreck. 

Firefighters said two people were being evaluated by Cabarrus EMS, but said they don't appear to be "seriously injured."

