Car crashes down 15-foot embankment in Harrisburg

Two people were freed after a vehicle they were in crashed down a 15-foot embankment in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, a car went down an embankment and landed in woods in the 8800 block of Rocky River Road.

The fire department initially tweeted about the incident around 3:24 p.m. Crews initially said two people were pinned in the wreck.

*Update* command requesting Heavy Rescue-1, confirming 2 people pinned in wreckage Rocky River Rd at the sharp curve — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) September 6, 2017

Heavy Rescue-1 arriving on scene pic.twitter.com/xZ6O1xyh3w — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) September 6, 2017

Firefighters said two people were being evaluated by Cabarrus EMS, but said they don't appear to be "seriously injured."

*Update* occupants are still trapped in vehicle, initially they do not appear to be seriously injured, vehicle is down a 15 ft embankment pic.twitter.com/5KWe0Q9tfh — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) September 6, 2017

