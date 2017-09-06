Denver man facing additional charge in Lincoln Co sex assault involving minor

A 34-year-old Denver man who is accused of inappropriately touching a female juvenile in August is facing an additional charge, deputies say.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Scott Cecil was charged with one felony each of statutory sex offense of a child and indecent liberties with a child on August 24.

Cecil was charged Wednesday with an additional charge of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say Cecil reportedly touched the alleged victim at his home on North NC Highway 16 Business on August 4.

Cecil was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and was initially placed under a $80,000 secured bond.

He had his first court appearance before the Lincoln County magistrate Wednesday. Cecil's bond was raised to $130,000, deputies say.

