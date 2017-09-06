Two Gaston County men arrested on card fraud charges

Two Gaston County men were arrested Monday in connection with obtaining property by false pretenses.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Kyle Lee Tinley and 21-year-old Kyle Anthony Lauhon reportedly used a BB and T credit card to purchase a dump trailer from TRT Trailer Sales on August 25. Deputies said the value of the trailer exceeded $6,000.

The sheriff's office says the same credit card was used to purchase more than $13,000 worth of pressure washers from Hotsy Equipment Company in Denver.

Deputies said the credit card that was used at TRT Trailer Sales and Hotsy Equipment Company was issued to the Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church in Macon, Georgia.

Tinley and Lauhon then reportedly purchased a $6,000 golf cart from Gary's Golf Carts in Lincolnton by using a credit card that was issued to a business in Durham, according to deputies.

Lauhon was placed in the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. He was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy, three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and financial card fraud.

Tinley was charged with two felony counts each of obtaining property by false pretenses, conspiracy and financial card fraud. Tinley was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond, deputies said.

