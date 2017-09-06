Victim identified in Indian Trail homicide

An 87-year-old man has been found dead inside his Indian Trail house Wednesday.

Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey says it's the first homicide investigation in the county this year.

Deputies say they responded to the 3100 block of Gribble Road, went inside and found the victim, who police identified as Sim Augusta Flowe. Investigators say they believe someone killed him.

According to family members, the man who mows Flowe's lawn was not able to get inside the house so he asked Stallings Police to do a welfare check Wednesday morning.

When Stallings Police realized the house was located in Indian Trail, they notified the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Family members say Flowe was found inside his office, and the door to the office was locked.

Sheriff Cathey says the victim has obvious trauma to his body. Investigators did not elaborate on the specific trauma.

Flowe owns Sandy Valley Mobile Homes and lived alone, according to family members. Cathey says no one had seen Flowe since late Friday night or Saturday morning.

Tony Underwood, the spokesperson for the Union County Sheriff's Office, says there are obvious signs of violence but a crime scene search is pending until a search warrant is issued.

UCSO tweeted about the investigation just before noon.

Deputies investigating apparent homicide in 3100 block of Gribble Rd, Indian Trail. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

