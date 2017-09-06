One injured in Harrisburg crash - | WBTV Charlotte

One injured in Harrisburg crash

(Source: Harrisburg Fire Department) (Source: Harrisburg Fire Department)
HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) -

One man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg Wednesday morning. 

The wreck happened on Pharr Mill just off of Rocky River Road, according to the Harrisburg Fire Department.

Cabarrus EMS took one man to NEMC with serious injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

