Dedication of greenway in memory William Peoples on Friday

The Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Task Force and the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department will host a bench and greenway renaming dedication in memory of former Task Force member William C. Peoples, Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m., at the Dixonville Cemetery, 110 Old Concord Road.

Peoples, the former head of the local chapter of the NAACP, died in March after suffering from several health issues over the last few years.

Attendees will experience a trolley tour by the greenway, followed by a reception with a light lunch in the Fellowship Hall of First Calvary Baptist Church, 400 South Long Street.

Parking will be available in parking lots adjacent to Evans Pool and First Calvary Baptist Church.

Trolleys will provide transportation from parking lots to the kiosk, loop by the greenway on Brenner Avenue, and then return to the church. The public is invited.

