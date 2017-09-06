Good morning everyone. This is Christine Sperow. Today is Wednesday, September 6. Here is a look at the stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning. As soon as you wake up turn us on. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

IRMA: Irma is becoming a monster hurricane and has become unprecedented in size. It's the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in history with wind speeds of 185 mph. Hurricane Irma is then predicted to rake Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida this weekend. We're getting new information on the storm's path, when new models are released at 5 a.m. Watch Meteorologist Al Conklin's forecast now, which includes a First Alert Day for us here locally. He'll explain what kind of weather you need to be prepared for today.

VIDEO ALERT: There is video coming in right now of the destruction Irma is causing in the Caribbean right now. Get a first look at the incredible winds and impact the storm is having before the national programs begin later this morning. Kristen Miranda is getting first access to those images in the Alert Center.

TONIGHT we are airing a live debate of the candidates running for mayor of Charlotte. WBTV is hosting the debate along with the Charlotte Observer. This debate will be between the four leading candidates for Mayor Democrats Joel Ford, Vi Lyles, and incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts. Republican Kenny Smith will answer questions as well.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it was ending the DACA program, which protects young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. The president said he'd give Congress six months to come up with an alternative before ending it completely. This morning we're getting reaction locally after hundreds showed up last night to Charlotte's Marshall Park, to voice protest. Some people here are now expressing concern friends and loved ones will be deported.

NEW at 6 a.m. We have an inspiring story to share about a daughter's tough decision to help others after the death of her dad. WBTV's Micah Smith will share the inspiring story about organ donation. Make sure you're watching at 6:45 a.m.

