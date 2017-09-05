Hundreds gather in uptown Charlotte in support of DACA

In response to the rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), hundreds of people took to Charlotte’s Marshall Park Tuesday night to voice their concerns.

The park was packed full of people, one of those a 23-year-old woman who says a future employer asked her for her work documents Tuesday morning. The woman, named Madai Zamora, says her concern is that those documents will not be valid in a couple of months.

Zamora sits at her kitchen table in Kannapolis, sorting through old photographs. They include pictures of Mexico, where her parents are from, and others of them living in the United States, where they now call home.

”If DACA would’ve not happened, I would not have been here,” the recent college graduate says.

Zamora’s parents moved the family to California when she was three, then to North Carolina 10 years later.

The year she graduated high school, President Barack Obama’s administration announced DACA. As a child of immigrants, Zamora, like many others, would be eligible to apply to stay legally in the country for two years at a time.

But, she says she was hesitant.

“I didn’t want to go through all of that, and then four years later get my permit taken away and I end up with a degree that I can’t work in,” she says.

Still, the then teen stayed, and completed college. Zamora is now trying to enter the workforce, as a teacher.

“That has been my mission this whole month,” she says.

Tuesday, Zamora joined the hundreds of people at Marshall Park, speaking out in support of the program.

“I do homework with you, I am one of you guys, I am an American as well,” one woman said from the microphone.

For Zamora, she says she is confident there will be a solution.

“I still think that there’s hope for something even better.”

Congress now has six months to make the final call, and come up with a replacement for the program.

