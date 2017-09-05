Help for Harvey victims heading to Carolina connection in Texas

More help is heading to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. A load of supplies left the Hickory HSM Solutions building in Hickory late Tuesday afternoon destined for Port Lavaca, Texas.

The small town of 12,000 people was not selected at random. It turns out a woman who grew up in Caldwell County lives there. Wendy Bumgardner, who lived in Sawmills and Lenoir, says she reached out to a man in Morganton after a Facebook post on a radio station's page.

That man put her in touch with Michael Gouge of HSM, who was already collecting items for hurricane victims but was not sure where to send it. Now he does.

"One small community helping another," he said.

Bumgardner says her Texas town was hit hard.

"We were in the eyewall of the storm," she told WBTV by phone.

She says while Houston's flooding got most of the national attention, her Texas town needs help too.

"We just are not getting the support we should get," she explained.

Many homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the wind and floodwaters, she said. She wants everyone to know that she appreciates all that folks in her hometown state are doing for those in need.

"It brings North Carolina a little bit closer to me than it has ever been before," she said.

