Man dies near uptown Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

Police in Charlotte are investigating a homicide after a man was killed over the weekend near uptown Charlotte.

The man, identified Tuesday as 38-year-old Joseph Bellamy, was found around 1:11 p.m. on the 900 block of N. College Street. Police said Bellamy died at the scene from "unknown trauma."

After a review by the Medical Examiner's Office, the case was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

