Man accused of shooting into Gaston PD officer's home arrested after chase

A man was arrested Tuesday accused of shooting multiple shots into a in Gaston County Police officer's home while the officer and family were inside in late August.

Bradley Gene Mellon, 27, was is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

The incident happened before 6 a.m. on Monday, August 28 at a home on Tot Dellinger Court, which is just outside of Cherryville. Officials say the officer had just gone off duty and was in the home with family.

No one was injured in the shooting. The officer's name has not been released.

Mellon was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leading officers and US Marshalls on a chase from Cleveland County to Lincon County. The chase ended at a home on the 1100 block of Howards Creek Mill Road.

Officials were searching the home where the chase ended because they believe Mellon ran inside then came back out.

The gun used to shoot into the officer's home had not been recovered as of Tuesday evening.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

