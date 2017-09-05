ACC FOOTBALL: Weekly Football Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 5, 2017

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, September 9

No. 17/16 Louisville at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN

Northwestern at Duke, Noon, ESPNU

Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Wake Forest at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Pitt at No. 4/4 Penn State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 16/17 Miami at Arkansas State, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Indiana at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Delaware at No. 18/18 Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Marshall at NC State, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra

No. 13/13 Auburn at No. 3/3 Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN

ULM at No. 10/9 Florida State, 7 p.m., ACC Network

ACC Football Notes

The second week of the ACC schedule features two conference matchups – Louisville at North Carolina and Wake Forest at Boston College. Seven of the remaining 10 teams play at home against non-conference opponents.

The ACC and Big Ten square off in three games this weekend when Pitt plays at Penn State, Indiana visits Virginia and Duke hosts Northwestern.

In a battle of top 15 teams, No. 3/3 Clemson plays host to No. 12/13 Auburn Saturday evening on ESPN at 7 p.m. Clemson has won three straight in the series, including last year’s 19-13 victory in Auburn en route to the national championship.

Pitt and Penn State renew their rivalry for the 98th time. Last season, Pitt’s James Connor rushed for 117 yards in a 42-39 win over the eventual Big Ten champs.

No. 16/17 Miami travels to Arkansas State, which narrowly lost last week at Nebraska.

Led by QB Daniel Jones, who has attempted 198 consecutive passes without an interception, Duke will look to go 2-0 for the fourth time in the last five years.

Seeking a 2-0 start for the second time under head coach Steve Addazio, Boston College kicks off its conference slate with a home game vs. Wake Forest. The Deacons opened the year with a home win last Thursday over Presbyterian.

Florida State looks to rebound from a 24-7 loss to Alabama, playing host to ULM. The Seminoles lost quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury against the Tide and will start true freshman James Blackman against the Warhawks.

Syracuse plays the second of three-straight games at home as the Orange welcome Middle Tennessee to town.

Virginia Tech earned the ACC’s first win over a ranked team this season with a thrilling 31-24 victory over No. 20/22 West Virginia. QB Josh Jackson threw for 200 yards and rushed for 100 in his debut.

Five Atlantic Coast Conference football teams are ranked in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Top 25 polls. Clemson is third in both polls. Also included in the rankings are No. 10 (AP)/9 (Amway) Florida State No. 16/17 Miami, No. 17/16 Louisville and No. 18/18 Virginia Tech.

Four ACC quarterbacks made their first career starts this past weekend, including Boston College’s Anthony Brown, Clemson’s Kelly Bryant, Virginia Tech’s Josh Jackson and Georgia Tech’s TaQuon Marshall. Florida State, due to the season-ending injury to QB Deondre Francois, will be fielding a first-time starter at quarterback in week two.

The ACC tied its all-time high for most non-conference wins on an opening week with a 10-4 mark over the five-day Labor Day weekend.

ABC’s Saturday Night Football telecast of the historic matchup between Florida State and Alabama (Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.) delivered a total live audience of 12,560,000 viewers to become the most-watched kickoff weekend game in college history.