Man found dead in Lake Norman Saturday identified, cause of death determined

Officials have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Norman Saturday morning.

Fishermen and homeowners in the area of Oak Tree Road, Mooresville called authorities after they saw "something suspicious" floating in a cove. Emergency personnel arrived just after 10:30 a.m. and confirmed it was the body of a man.

Iredell County Sheriff's Office sent out a description of the man and looked into possible missing persons in the area. They were eventually contacted by the parents of 29-year-old Michael Herran, who they say had been missing for two days.

On Tuesday, an autopsy was performed and it confirmed the victim was in fact Herran.

The autopsy also showed that the cause of death was drowning, and no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3183.

