Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man with cognitive issue

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing man from Charlotte who left home and never returned.

Mack Thomas, 78, was last seen around 8 a.m. when he left his home on the 2200 block of Turtle Point Drive in northeast Charlotte. Thomas was heading to a drug store, but never made it there and didn't return home.

Officials say Thomas has been diagnosed with a cognitive issue and there is concern for his safety.

Thomas is driving a blue 2003 Dodge Caravan with NC plate EAH-5964.

He is described as a black male, 5'9" tall and 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing grey pants and suspenders.

Anyone who sees Thomas or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

