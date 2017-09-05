Silver Alert canceled for missing Charlotte man with cognitive issue

A Silver Alert issued for a Charlotte man who left home and never returned has been canceled.

The Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for 78-year-old Mack Thomas, who was reported as being last seen around 8 a.m. when he left his home on the 2200 block of Turtle Point Drive in northeast Charlotte. Thomas was heading to a drug store, but never made it there and didn't return home.

Mint Hill police located Thomas Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Officials say Thomas was diagnosed with a cognitive issue and there was concern for his safety.

