CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Kopech Named White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month

Kopech Named White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month

21-Year-Old Right-Hander Made Three Starts with Knights in 2017



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) – RHP Michael Kopech, who was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham on Saturday, August 19th, was named as the Chicago White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August/September, as announced earlier today by the White Sox. The award was voted on by a panel of Chicago-area media members.



In five starts during August/September, Kopech compiled a 2-1 record with a 1.55 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 29.0 innings pitched between both Birmingham and Charlotte. He threw 9.0 consecutive scoreless innings while striking out 21 batters over two starts with the Barons from August 5th to 12th. He made three starts with the Knights after his promotion from Birmingham and posted a 1-1 record with a 3.00 ERA in 15.0 innings pitched. He struck-out a total of 17 batters with the Knights.



Kopech, 21, is ranked as the number 12 prospect in all of baseball and the number three prospect in Chicago’s system as ranked by MLB.com. He went 8-7 record with a 2.87 ERA in 22 starts with the Double-A Barons this season. He allowed just 77 hits while striking out 155 batters in 119.1 innings pitched this season with the Barons and limited Southern League batters to a league-best .184 batting average. Most recently, he was named as the Southern League’s Most Outstanding Pitcher of the Year.



In 25 total starts this season combined between Birmingham and Charlotte, Kopech posted a 9-8 record with a 2.88 ERA in 134.1 innings pitched. He struck-out 172 batters and held batters to a .193 batting average. He finished tied for fifth among all minor-league pitchers in strikeouts and was also a Southern League Mid-Season and Postseason All-Star.





