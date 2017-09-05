First Alert: Front to bring showers, thunderstorms Wednesday

A slow-moving front will still be trudging across the area and showers are most likely through the middle of the day.More >>
A slow-moving front will still be trudging across the area and showers are most likely through the middle of the day.More >>
Police seized five guns, along with drugs and other items after responding to a call about shots being fired in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue.More >>
Police seized five guns, along with drugs and other items after responding to a call about shots being fired in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue.More >>
Police in Salisbury, working with information provided by witnesses, have charged a Salisbury with hit and run for an incident that occurred in the Harris-Teeter parking lot.More >>
Police in Salisbury, working with information provided by witnesses, have charged a Salisbury with hit and run for an incident that occurred in the Harris-Teeter parking lot.More >>
Gaston County EMS says the deadly crash happened on Caldwell Drive near Interstate 85.More >>
Gaston County EMS says the deadly crash happened on Caldwell Drive near Interstate 85.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, a shooting happened at a trailer along Deer Creek Drive in Connelly Springs around 10:30 a.m.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, a shooting happened at a trailer along Deer Creek Drive in Connelly Springs around 10:30 a.m.More >>