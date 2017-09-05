First Alert: Front to bring showers, thunderstorms Wednesday

Wednesday 5:45 a.m.

A First Alert Day has been issued for the possibility of more showers and thunderstorms today.

A slow-moving front will still be trudging across the area and showers are most likely through the middle of the day. There could be a few spotty showers left around by the afternoon. It won't be wet all day but if you are traveling, the weather could be a bit disruptive at times.

By Thursday, we will have a whole new air mass in place. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s both Thursday and Friday. The humidity will also be lower.

Then there is Hurricane Irma... Right now, the storm is a category 5 with 185 mph winds. The track hasn't changed much. The storm is still set to hit the northern Leeward Islands overnight. From there, it will move to the west and end up near south Florida by this weekend. We are still watching models predicting the storm could head north and bring impacts to the Carolinas by early next week. Stay tuned for more details as we move through the week and weekend.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

