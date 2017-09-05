First Alert Day declared for Wednesday as cold front, possible storms approach

A First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Showers and thunderstorms are possible from Tuesday evening through the day on Wednesday. The better chance will be the first half of the day. Showers should be more widely scattered toward the afternoon.

We are also watching Hurricane Irma barreling toward the Leeward Islands as a Category 5 storm. Obviously, our cold frontal showers and pockets of heavier rain don’t compare to that. However, anyone who will be out and about on Wednesday could face disruptive travel conditions off and on through the day. That is what we want to make you aware of.

We will continue to watch Hurricane Irma. The storm is currently on a path that seems to be moving close to the Caribbean Islands. By the weekend, the storm will be close to south Florida. We are monitoring the storm for potential North and South Carolina impacts into early next week.

