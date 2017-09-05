One killed in Gaston County crash - | WBTV Charlotte

One killed in Gaston County crash

(Sky3 | WBTV) (Sky3 | WBTV)
GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed in a crash in Gaston County Tuesday. 

Gaston County EMS says the deadly crash happened on Caldwell Drive near Interstate 85.

There's no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved. 

No names have been released. 

