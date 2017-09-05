Driver killed in Gaston County crash identified

A driver killed after colliding with a Freightliner tractor-trailer in Gaston County Tuesday has been identified by police as 60-year-old Bonnie Teresa Pearson of Belmont.

Mount Holly police say the Freightliner and a 1994 Buick LeSabre were traveling on Beatty Drive near Caldwell Drive when the two collided. It happened around 12:58 p.m.

Medic arrived and pronounced the driver of the Buick, later identified as Pearson, dead. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

Traffic was redirected during the investigation, causing backups on NC-273 and along I-85. The road reopened around 5:30 p.m.

