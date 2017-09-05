Man shot to death in east Charlotte last week identified

A man shot and killed in east Charlotte last week has been identified by police as 31-year-old Alvara Lisandro Morales.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday in the 4400 block of Uppergate Lane. Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and, once on scene, found Morales with lying in the front yard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Morales was visiting people at the home when he was fatally shot.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Morales' family has been notified of his death. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Morales' death marks Charlotte's 61st homicide of 2017.

