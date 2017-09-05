Rowan Rep. Carl Ford to run for NC Senate District 33

Rowan Rep. Carl Ford announced Tuesday he will be running for the North Carolina Senate District 33 in the 2018 election.

Ford, the state and local government committee chair, is serving his third term in the NC House. Ford's current district, District 76, mostly consists of Rowan County with a small portion of Cabarrus County.

“I have loved serving the great people of the 76th district over the last few years. After review of all of my options, lots of prayer and discussions with my family, it seems like right now is the perfect time for me to run for Senate. I am excited to see what the future will bring for Rowan and Stanly counties and I look forward to being a part of that. Rowan County is my home and to continue to serve the people will be a huge honor," Ford said

The General Assembly finalized the new district maps last week that will be used in the 2018 election. The new Senate District 33 will consist of all Rowan and Stanly counties.

"I have enjoyed my time serving Cabarrus County but looking forward to getting to know the people of Stanly County better and serving them if elected

in 2018," Ford said.

