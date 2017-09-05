Sept Day 5: Cancer survivor starts pre-school

Three-year-old Abigail Hicks in Hickory heads to school today for the first time.

"Today means something,” says mom Christina. “My husband Brantley and I have watched our girl go through so much in her little life – there were times we never thought we’d get to this day, and here we are.”

Abby was diagnosed with LCH (Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis) when she was 14 months old. LCH is a rare type of cancer that affects 1 in 200,000. It means Abby’s white blood cells were attacking her bones and other parts of her body, causing lesions. Christina found it because Abby had a knot on her forehead that didn’t go away.

“I was a persistent mom, and took her to the doctor probably five times before they sent her for an ultrasound and x-ray,” Christina says. “We were then sent to the hospital. She had chemo for a year, then scans last October showed it was gone. Her port was removed. We thought things were good.”

Only five months later, it returned.

“We knew it could come back,” Christina said. “We just didn’t think it would be so soon.”

Abby is now going through chemo for another year, this time a stronger type. She currently has seven lesions they’re trying to attack, but doctors tell her parents prognosis is good. Christina says they'll get a specific update and see how it's working after a PET scan on September 7.

“She is our little comedian,” Christina said. “She is a happy girl who always has us laughing. She loves playing doctor, going outside, playing with her 8-year-old sister McKenzie, and taking her family camping and fishing.”

Christina ended her note with: "Abby is our hero."

Congrats on your first big day of preschool, Abby. And welcome to #MollysKids. We're thrilled to share your story and beautiful smile.

-Molly

#SeptDay5

PS: Pediatric cancer is not a fluke. Abby's story isn't unique. Nor was Sofia's story we saw yesterday, Isabella Santos's inspiration from Sunday or Ally's fight from Saturday. Twenty-five more posts to go. They all mean something. Please help us in taking ACTION and sharing them with the world.

PPS: In case you missed them:

Sept 4th, Sofia Copp

Sept 3rd, "Cancer Messed With ___

Sept 2nd, Ally Davis Surprise

Sept 1st, Levine Cancer Clinic TOUR

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.