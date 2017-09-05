Car break-ins on the rise; woman charged in one incident

There have been a number of car break-ins in Salisbury over the last few days, and in one case, an arrest was made.

Police say they got a call on Saturday from the 300 block of Imperial Drive. A witness had watched a neighbor go on the driveway at one home, open the car door, take a Mary Kay bag full of text books out of the car, then walk away.

Police went to the home of the suspect, now identified as Shannon Gail Priolo, 43.

According to the report, Priolo said she knew nothing about the book bag, but then, someone else in the home allowed police to search and the book bag was found behind the door of a crawl space.

Priolo was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, larceny, and possession of stolen goods. Bond was set at $5000.

Last week several cars on Richmond Road were broken into. In the past few days car break-ins were reported by residents of Court Side Drive, E. Innes Street, Monroe Street, Klumac Road, Freeland Drive, and Annandale Avenue.

Police say that in each case reported, the doors had been left unlocked.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.