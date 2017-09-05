Alternatives to your morning coffee

The first thing you're grabbing for each morning might be a cup of coffee. For many of us it will be the first one of many.
If you're looking to kick the caffeine habit, we turned to the owners of Green Brothers Juice Company in uptown Charlotte for some help.
"I know a lot of people love coffee but there are great natural remedies out there. I promise they will help give you that long term boost you get from a coffee beverage, but in a natural way," said Josh Norris.
His top three natural choices for a morning pick-me-up follow. As with any supplement make sure you talk to your doctor before you add it to your routine.
