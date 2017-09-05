Alternatives to your morning coffee

The first thing you're grabbing for each morning might be a cup of coffee. For many of us it will be the first one of many.

If you're looking to kick the caffeine habit, we turned to the owners of Green Brothers Juice Company in uptown Charlotte for some help.

"I know a lot of people love coffee but there are great natural remedies out there. I promise they will help give you that long term boost you get from a coffee beverage, but in a natural way," said Josh Norris.

His top three natural choices for a morning pick-me-up follow. As with any supplement make sure you talk to your doctor before you add it to your routine.

B12 : Josh says you can take it in pill or liquid form and you can mix it into a smoothie or juice. He says it is going to convert carbs to energy.

: Josh says you can take it in pill or liquid form and you can mix it into a smoothie or juice. He says it is going to convert carbs to energy. Matcha : It is a root that Josh says is good at giving energy and balancing hormones. It comes in a powder and you can do the same thing as you might do with B12 - add it to a smoothie in the morning.

: It is a root that Josh says is good at giving energy and balancing hormones. It comes in a powder and you can do the same thing as you might do with B12 - add it to a smoothie in the morning. Acai: It comes in frozen packages in the grocery store and Josh likes to mix his with a banana and unsweetened almond milk. He says it is full of antioxidants and is a natural energy giver.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All Rights Reserved.